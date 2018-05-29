Psychologists get in tune with our personalities
People who like easy-listening music are likely to be talkative and energetic, while opera lovers are more insightful and imaginative, according to scientists.
Two major studies conducted by psychologists from Cambridge and top US universities have found your personality type can be accurately predicted from your musical tastes - and vice-versa.
Those with extrovert personalities - more comfortable making small talk than introverts - showed a preference for music categorised as "uncomplicated, relaxing, and acoustic".
Twenty thousand took the online survey worldwide with more than half aged over 22. Personality types were differentiated on the "big five" model used by scientists for 50 years: openness, extroversion, agreeableness, neuroticism and conscientiousness.
Open personalities liked sophisticated music - "inspiring, complex" - but were less impressed with slow, mellow music.
Extroverts, who are talkative and energetic, showed a preference for "unpretentious" music, categorised as uncomplicated, relaxing and acoustic.
Agreeable people tended to give all the clips higher scores, while neurotics marked more harshly. (© Daily Telegraph, London)
