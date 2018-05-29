Psychologists get in tune with our personalities

Two major studies conducted by psychologists from Cambridge and top US universities have found your personality type can be accurately predicted from your musical tastes - and vice-versa.

Those with extrovert personalities - more comfortable making small talk than introverts - showed a preference for music categorised as "uncomplicated, relaxing, and acoustic".

Twenty thousand took the online survey worldwide with more than half aged over 22. Personality types were differentiated on the "big five" model used by scientists for 50 years: openness, extroversion, agreeableness, neuroticism and conscientiousness.