Seven choirs from across the US will join a jazz ensemble and Dublin's Kaleidoscope for a concert at Christ Church Cathedral on Bloomsday.

Proceeds from Bloomsday concert at Christ Church Cathedral to go to Irish Hospice Foundation

The concert is part of the third Dublin Choral Festival taking place this year on Saturday June 16, the theme of which is Sounds of Spirituality.

All proceeds from this year’s concert will go to the Irish Hospice Foundation. The evening will include works by composers from both sides of the Atlantic including Michael McGlynn from Anúna, John Rutter and Dave Brubeck, a renowned jazz composer and pianist.

The orchestra will be conducted by Dr William Skoog of Rhodes College in Memphis, Tennessee featuring a rich programme of Celtic, American and European music. Special guests include Timothy C. Takach, musician and composer of Neither Angels, Nor Demons, Nor Powers, which will be performed at the concert. Timothy’s wife Jocelyn Hagen, also an accomplished composer, will be the accompanist at the festival playing the organ and piano for the performance.

Darius Brubeck, son of the legendary jazz pianist and composer Dave Brubeck, will make a special appearance to play piano on two jazz pieces written by his father. A key highlight of the concert will be the performance of Love’s Old Sweet Song, arranged by Michael McGlynn and forever associated with Ulysses. This old Victorian parlour song is referred to in James Joyce’s Ulysses as being sung by Molly Bloom.

Tickets cost €10 and €8 (concessions) and can be booked www.ChristChurchTickets.com

Online Editors