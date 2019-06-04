Primal Scream announce Dublin and Belfast shows for December

Primal Scream have announced Dublin and Belfast dates for December as part of UK and Ireland tour.

The tour, coming on the back of their new singles album, Maximum Rock 'N' Roll: The Singles, will see them take to the stage at Dublin's Olympia Theatre on December 9 and Ulster Hall on December 10.

Maximum Rock 'N' Roll features singles from their extensive back catalogue of three decades worth of anthems and the show will see them treat fans to these and more.

The news comes just after they played a headline show at Dun Laoghaire pier at the weekend.

Tickets for Olympia Theatre show cost from €35.50 including booking and restoration fee and go on sale on Friday June 7 at 9am.

