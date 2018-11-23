Fans of the Spice Girls yesterday snapped up every ticket for their Croke Park gig next summer as the show sold out in two hours.

Fans of the Spice Girls yesterday snapped up every ticket for their Croke Park gig next summer as the show sold out in two hours.

Price up your life - Touts selling Spice Girls at Croker tickets for €450

The tickets went on sale nationwide at 9am, with some diehard fans queuing outside St Stephen's Green shopping centre in the cold November air to nab one.

The band - minus Victoria Beckham - will take to the stage on May 24 next year.

However, heartless touts have also got their hands on the coveted tickets, with some appearing on reselling ticket sites for hugely inflated prices just hours after the initial sale.

Some brazen sellers were asking as much as €450 for the tickets, which were originally marketed at prices from €59.50 to €191.

Fine Gael TD Noel Rock has once more called for the Government to commit to a date to introduce his anti-touting legislation as the tickets changed hands for hundreds of euro above face value.

"The exploitation of fans needs to stop right now," he said.

"Legislation is sorely needed here which is why I am lobbying Government to enact my touting proposals as soon as possible. Real fans are sick of paying through the nose for tickets to concerts in Ireland.

"It will be great when this legislation finally passes but action needs to be taken now," the Dublin North-West TD added.

Meanwhile Mel C - Sporty Spice - told of her delight at heading back to Dublin, where the Girl Power stars kicked off their debut Spiceworld Tour in 1998.

"So excited to be back where it started in '98," she exclaimed.

Read more: Friday Night Divas - Spice Girls have sold out Croke Park

'You felt tension in the air' - Take That talk Northern Ireland in the 90s, their love of Shanahan's, and 30 years in pop

Herald