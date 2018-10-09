Entertainment Music News

Tuesday 9 October 2018

Post Malone to kick off European tour with 3Arena show in February

Rapper Post Malone lands first UK number one album (Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)
Aoife Kelly

Post Malone will kick off his European tour at the 3 Arena.

He'll take to the stage on Valentine's Day, February 14, next year, with tickets on sale Friday October 12.

Post Malone's debut album Stoney made the Billboard Top 10 whjile his second, beerbongs & bentleys debuted on the Billboard Top 200 at number 1.

Irish fans may well be treated to a rendition of The Auld Triangle, if not on stage then almost certainly backstage...

'Out of nowhere he just bursts into The Auld Triangle' - Post Malone sings for Irish J1 student

Tickets from €55.65 on sale Friday 12th October at 9am from Ticketmaster.  Under 16s to be accompanied by parent/guardian. Standing area 14+ only.  Doors: 6.30pm

Online Editors

