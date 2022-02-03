Pop star Mika announced as one of the hosts for Eurovision 2022

Mika attends the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards at the Roundhouse, London (Matt Alexander/PA)

Pop star Mika has been announced as one of three hosts at this year's Eurovision Song Contest.

The Love Today singer will be joined by Laura Pausini and Alessandro Cattelan to welcome viewers to the 66th annual competition.

The 2021 competition was held in Rotterdam, Netherlands, and won by Italy's rock band Maneskin with their song Zitti E Buoni.

Following their win this year's event is due to take place in Turin, Italy, in May, with the Grand Final taking place on May 14.

"Introducing your Hosts for #Eurovision 2022!" the official Eurovision Song Contest account tweeted.

"Laura Pausini, Alessandro Cattelan and Mika will welcome the world to Turin on 10, 12, and 14 May! Benvenuti!"

Mika called the news an "exciting honour", telling Eurovision: "I've been watching it since I was a kid, the whole family would get together for the Grand Final.

"Once a year, more than 40 countries share the same emotions, regardless of history or the political situation: music unites them.

"It's an exciting honour to be one of the masters of ceremony on these fantastic nights."

Mika also took to social media to share his excitement at the announcement, writing on Instagram: "Tonight I was at Sanremo Music Festival to share some very special news!

"This year's Eurovision Song Contest is hosted by Italy in Turin and I am honoured and proud to confirm that I will be one of the presenters of this iconic competition!

"Thank you Eurovision for entrusting myself, @laurapausini and @alecattelan to host the event.

"It's just 100 days until this legendary night hits TV screens! Tune in from 10th -14th May!"

The Lebanese-British singer released his debut single Grace Kelly in 2007 and is known for other hits including Relax, Take It Easy and Lollipop.

After Eurovision he is due to tour across North America, including the Coachella festival in California.

Eurovision described Pausini as "possibly the most highly regarded Italian recording artist in the world".

In 2021 she won four Latin Grammys, a Grammy Award, a Golden Globe, and received a historic Oscars nod for the first ever song sung entirely in Italian to be nominated.

She performed the song, Lo Si (Seen), at the 93rd Academy Awards show.

Cattelan is a famous Italian television host and has hosted shows including the Italian X-Factor.