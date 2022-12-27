Pop star Lizzo in tears after Irish flautist Sir James Galway sends her Christmas message

American singer Lizzo was moved to tears after Belfast flautist Sir James Galway wished her a Merry Christmas.

The American rapper, who is also an avid flute player, was sent a personal message from the 83-year-old.

In the special video, which Lizzo shared on her Instagram story, Galway played a version of “We Wish You A Merry Christmas” on his flute.

He then went on to pay personal tribute to the star, in which he said he was her “number one fan”, it has been reported.

Lizzo posted a follow-up video on her Instagram, captioned “My reaction”. In the video, the ‘Juice’ singer is moved to tears before saying: “Is that f***ing James Galway?”

With over 30 million recordings sold worldwide, extensive international touring, frequent television appearances, tireless promotion of the arts and his passionate work in music education, classical flute player Galway has been a household name for decades.

He has also collaborated on film soundtracks such as The Lord of the Rings, and partnered such popular artists as Stevie Wonder, Ray Charles, Joni Mitchell and Sir Elton John.

Lizzo is also a classically trained flute player who earlier this year made history when she twerked while playing a 200-year old flute.

The 34-year-old described playing the flute – which is made out of crystal and was owned by former US president James Madison – as being like “playing out of a wine glass”.

She was given a unique opportunity to play the instrument while performing at her concert in Washington DC in September.

The Grammy-winning singer posted a video of her playing the instrument on stage.

“Y’all, I played the 200-year-old crystal flute from the Library of Congress on Stage in DC,” the singer said on Twitter.