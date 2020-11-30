'Political correctness has become paralysing, we're censored now' - Annie Lennox

WHEN I first spoke with Annie Lennox about the release of her festive album 10 years ago, she was typically single-minded.

Yes, she conceded, A Christmas Cornucopia featured heart-warming orchestral covers of God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen, Silent Night and O Little Town of Bethlehem.

However, we weren't to be lulled into an eggnog fug, thinking this was simple seasonal syrup.

"Isn't it ironic?" said the former Eurythmic turned women's rights activist.

"Christmas is a time of celebration, in memory of a child - the celebration of the divine, sacred event of birth - and yet in this day and age one in eight women die giving birth in developing countries.

"They'll die not even on the floor of a hospital, they'll be outside in the road. So I've brought something of that into the recording."

Speaking with Lennox a decade later about the same collection, reissued with a new bonus track, everything has changed - and yet nothing has changed.

Her age-defying vigour and cropped silver hair remain, but the 65-year-old is Zoom-ing in from the Californian home she has occupied in the canyons above West Hollywood since March.

For an artist who blazed a trail as a synth-pop pioneer with musical partner Dave Stewart, the technology today is getting the better of her.

"Some weird s**t's going on with my laptop. Ach," says a frustrated Lennox, sounding very Scottish as the video link goes blank.

"Don't you hate it? Jesus, if I only was any good with this, but I'm a bloody Luddite."

Back in her pop star days, she adds, she was never the technological one.

"I sat and gave guidance from the sofa at the back of the studio, but I never put my hands on the recording desk," she says.

As for her relocation to the United States - at the height of the pandemic's first wave - she says it was a family-motivated move.

"My daughter Lola has been living here for a few years, trying to develop her career in music," she says.

"My stepson also lives here, and my husband Mitch Besser spent a lot of time in Africa."

Nonetheless, at this stage in her life, she never would have expected to be doing a trans- atlantic flit.

"It's certainly not because I love Los Angeles," she says.

"We just needed to be closer to family, and London wasn't doing it for us any more."

Her arrival on US soil coincided not only with the Covid-19 pandemic and a simmering general election, but with devastating Californian wildfires.

"We lived for two weeks with toxic air," she says. "You couldn't open the doors or windows.

"If you had air-conditioning, you were grateful for that, because it kept the heat out of the house.

"But you just felt so dysphoric, like it was the end of days."

Now, in the midst of White House transition chaos, it has been no better down the hill in the urban heart of Los Angeles.

"If I drive eight minutes down the road on to Sunset Strip, it's Orwellian," Lennox says.

"All the buildings, more or less, are boarded up because of the election.

"There's a sense of a potential for civil war, for vigilantism. The political divide, the polarity, is so palpable."

Division, she says, is also intrinsic to the feminist cause for which she was a stadium-sized standard bearer in the 1980s.

"I've realised it's a multifaceted issue," she says.

Feminism is expressed and felt and perceived by men and women everywhere.

"But if you're driven by anger, it's just going to repeat, repeat, repeat, repeat," the star says.

Were things simpler in the 1980s, when Lennox flew the flag for what used to be called "gender-bending" and Boy George on Top of the Pops was confusing dads?

Then, such political statements seemed more straightforward.

"I didn't just arbitrarily choose to put on a man's suit, cut my hair and become a gender-bender. It's not as simple as that," Lennox says.

"George was so flamboyant, like a creature from outer space, but it was super-brave of him to do that, because he was a gay man who would get beaten up.

"But you know what? He'd punch the living daylights out of anybody that tried to assault him - he was tough.

"So it's easy to think retrospectively and put it in some neat box and categorise it, but there's so much more to it than that.

"Back then, it was something different and was complete- ly on the cutting edge, but after a while it becomes normalised.

"That's the way society and culture and attitudes evolve."

I'm interested in Lennox's views on the battle between those championing women's rights and LGBTQ+ activists promoting trans rights.

Just look at the boiling water JK Rowling plunged into. What are her thoughts on that?

After a pause, she says: "I'll step back from that. It's too hot a subject.

"I got my fingers burned rather badly from some things that I said off the cuff, or even with humour, and it got into a situation not quite as bad as this one."

Lennox is referring to her description in 2014 of Beyonce as "feminist lite".

"It's become absolutely paralysing," she adds.

"I agreed with political correctness at the beginning. It's right to say 'listen, be aware'.

"The word, and how you frame it, is a very powerful thing. You can't un-say what you just said, you can't un-ring that bell.

"But now we're so hyper- vigilant, hypercritical, we've come to this point where we're censored in a way."

Despite Covid restrictions, she and Besser, who's a doctor, are managing "quite well".

"As both of us are introverted people, we appreciate, almost, an opportunity to disconnect, but I've been very, very strict.

"But I have a couple of friends who are experiencing long Covid, right from back in the day, and they're struggling. They're both not old people, they're far younger than me.

"So I just think, you can't take risks. For someone of 65-plus, you can't afford to be exposed."

Christmas, then, will be a sensible affair for Lennox, despite the happy confluence of her album's new lease of life and her turning 66 on Dec- ember 25.

Yes, she'll be in LA, but with no plans as yet to host the family.

"We just have to be really careful at any kind of celebratory coming together. You take one day at a time, don't you?" she says.

