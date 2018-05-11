Police confirm body found is that of Frightened Rabbit singer Scott Hutchison

Police Scotland have confirmed that a body recovered on Thursday evening is that of Frightened Rabbit singer Scott Hutchison.

The body was discovered at Port Edgar near South Queensferry near Edinburgh at 8.30pm on Thursday during a search for the singer who went missing on Wednesday.

The family of Mr Hutchison have been informed. Fellow Scottish musicians Stuart Murdoch and Alex Kapranos were among those expressing their sadness after police searching for Frightened Rabbit's Scott Hutchison said they had found a body.

Murdoch, a member of Belle and Sebastian, tweeted: "Tragic news about Scott Hutchison. The whole music community in Scotland was praying for a different outcome. Folks, if you are up against it, having dark thoughts, please tell someone, family, a friend or a doctor. There is always another way, though it might not seem like it." Kapranos, the singer in Franz Ferdinand, posted: "Awful news about Scott Hutchison. A terrible loss."

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon wrote: "Heartbreaking news. My thoughts are with Scott's family, friends and fans. A remarkable and much loved talent." Irish musician James Vincent McMorrow tweeted: "Absolutely heartbroken over Scott Hutchison. when is the music industry going to start taking better care of it's own, he gave so much of himself 2 others, 4 it to end by himself like that is beyond devastating. My thoughts & prayers with his family & the Frightened Rabbit family."

Press Association