P!NK announces first Irish concert in six years

P!NK has announced that she will play her first Irish show in six years next summer.

The Who Knew singer will bring her Beautiful Trauma World Tour to Dublin's RDS Arena on June 18.

Tickets for the gig, which will be her first live show here since 2013, go on sale from Ticketmaster on October 23 at 9am, priced from €69.50, including booking fee.

She will be joined by special guests Vance Joy, KidCutUp and Bang Bang Romeo.

P!NK’s Beautiful Trauma World Tour, kicked off in Phoenix, USA in March this year, and has already seen the singer thrill crowds across America, Australia and New Zealand.

Esteemed music magazine Variety has heaped praise on her performances, saying: "I can say without too much fear of hyperbole that, in decades of concert-going and reviewing, Pink's is the most 'holy f---ing s---' act of physicality I’ve ever seen as part of a pop show."

Online Editors