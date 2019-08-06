Plane carrying singer Pink’s crew ‘crash-lands in Denmark’

A small plane carrying the management team for the US singer Pink has crash-landed and burst into flames in Denmark, according to reports.

No-one was hurt in the incident.

Danish police confirmed that the incident took place on Monday night, though they did not mention Pink by name.

Local media reported that Pink, who performed in Oslo Monday evening, was not on the flight.

The plane is understood to have caught fire on landing at Aarhus Airport (Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix/AP))

Police said that a private Cessna plane with 10 people on board caught fire on landing at Aarhus airport.

It said the plane had flown from Oslo and that those on board included seven passengers – four US citizens, two Australians and one British national.

Police said they could not comment on the circumstances or possible causes pending an investigation.

PA Media