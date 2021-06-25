Gavin James is among the acts that will take the stage on Saturday, July 3.

Tickets for the the first music festival in Ireland since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic sold out in minutes this morning.

Tickets for the 3,500-person event at Royal Hospital Kilmainham on July 3 went on sale at 9am and were sold out before 10am.

The tickets for next Saturday’s festival, which will feature Gavin James, Wild Youth, Denise Chaila, Sharon Shannon, Wyvern Lingo, Lyra and the 2 Johnnies, were sold in bundles of four and six and were priced at €39.50 each.

The festival is a pilot event which will inform the Government as to how best to proceed with large gatherings in the future, and antigen testing will be used.

All attendees must take an antigen test upon arrival and return a negative result to gain entry.

Christy Moore will also perform at a pilot event in the INEC Killarney this weekend as part of the broader return to live events.

Announcing the gig on Twitter, Gavin James said it was “hard to believe I get to play a show next week”.

“It’s been a long 15 months of no gigs so myself, the crews, all of the other artists, and everyone involved in this are over the moon to get to go back to work,” Gavin said on Twitter.

Read More



