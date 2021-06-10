Pilot Christy Moore gig in Killarney sells out in just 4 minutes

ALL tickets for a pilot concert headlined by Christy Moore in Killarney have sold out in just four minutes today.

The 200 tickets for the upcoming Gleneagle INEC Pilot Gig featuring Christy Moore, Susan O’Neill, Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh and Jack L were snapped up by fans in jig time.

The special concert is being earmarked to take place in the Irish National Event Centre in the Gleneagle Hotel in Kerry town on June 26.

All attendees will be seated for the duration of the event. Kildare singer Jack L is also expected to perform.

Read More

This concert is just one of the many musical events planned for June and July and supported with Government Covid funding.

The first outdoor event in front of an audience post-Covid takes place tonight in Dublin’s Iveagh Gardens, and will be headlined by James Vincent McMorrow. The audience will be all-standing, with pods marked out to ensure social distancing and the even also sold out immediately.

A music festival is also organised on June 26 in the Phoenix Park, where between 3,500 to 5,000 people might be able to attend. The concerts are part of the test entertainment events being organised by the Department of Arts, Tourism, Culture and Arts.

There are also concerts planned at the Róisín Dubh in Galway, the Cork Opera House, along with a comedy event in Vicar Street.

Sporting events with limited spectators will also be piloted, including a Leinster rugby game tomorrow evening.