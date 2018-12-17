Picture This announced as first act for brand new summer festival

A brand new festival will launch in Belfast next summer and Picture This have been announced as the first act.

Live at the Botanic Gardens will be a series of outdoor concerts taking place throughout June and Picture This is the first announcement for two dates on Friday June 21 and Saturday June 22.

The Irish band is also set to play an unprecedented five night run at the 3Arena in Dublin from March 27 to 31 next year, and they have also just announced tours around Europe, the USA and Canada for next year.

Recently the foursome - Ryan Hennessy, Jimmy Rainsford, Owen Cardiff and Cliff Deane - from Athy signed to US label Republic Records which has Ariana Grande and Drake on its books.

Formed just two years ago they have enjoyed incredible success and were the biggest act of last year and are currently the biggest-selling Irish artists of 2018.

Their debut album stayed at the top of the charts for four weeks.

Tickets for the Live at the Botanic Gardens dates will go on sale Wednesday December 19 at 9am.

