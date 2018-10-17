Picture This announce unprecedented five-night run at 3Arena

Irish band Picture This have announced an unprecedented five-night run at the 3Arena next year.

The group are heading off on a European tour next year to support their second album, MDRN LV, and will close the gigs with their Irish concerts.

The band, all from Athy, Co Kildare, also revealed they have also been signed to Republic Records in the US, a company who have artists like Ariana Grande and Drake on their books.

"We’re absolutely buzzing. It’s unbelievable. Nobody has done five nights in 3Arena. People have done five nights in The Point but it was a different capacity," they told Independent.ie.

"It’s incredible. It’s quite scary."

Picture This, made up of Ryan Hennessy, Jimmy Rainsford, Owen Cardiff and Cliff Deane, were the biggest Irish act of 2017, with their debut album staying at the top of the charts for four weeks.

While only two years have passed since their formation, the band have already sold an unprecedented 300,000 tickets in Ireland.

"Things are happening all the time. It’s great because it keeps you focused and it’s fun. We want to keep working," they said.

Other stops on their upcoming European tour include London, Manchester, Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam and Stockholm.

Tickets for the 3Arena shows go on sale on Wednesday October 24 at 9am on ticketmaster.ie.

Online Editors