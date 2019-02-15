Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy unveils his next role - as radio DJ

Cillian Murphy will be able to leave his Peaky Blinders’ cap at home for his new role – as BBC DJ.

Cillian Murphy will be able to leave his Peaky Blinders’ cap at home for his new role – as BBC DJ.

The Inception and Dunkirk star, 42, who pursued a career as a rock musician before moving into acting, has signed up for a series of shows on 6 Music.

He will take over from Elbow’s Guy Garvey, who will take an extended break from his Sunday slot to work on a new album.

Cillian Murphy at 6 Music (BBC)

Irish actor Murphy said: “As a music lover, mixtape obsessive and long-time 6 Music fan I couldn’t be more chuffed to be asked to sit in for Guy on his hiatus.

“His show has been a constant companion for me and my family on Sunday afternoons for many years now, and it will be an honour to pick the tunes in that slot for a while.”

The fan of the digital-only music station added: “6 Music is the best radio station in the world and I look forward to becoming a temporary houseguest!”

Murphy won millions of fans for his role as Tommy Shelby in gangster drama Peaky Blinders, which is also known for its soundtrack.

Elbow star Guy Garvey (Ben Birchall/PA)

His credits also include 28 Days Later, the Dark Knight films and Breakfast On Pluto. He is also due to appear on stage at the Barbican.

Paul Rodgers, head of BBC Radio 6 Music, said: “We’re delighted Cillian will be joining 6 Music for the next few months.

“His music selections are always interesting and I think listeners will love hearing him on 6 Music on Sunday afternoons.”

Garvey said: “I am taking a couple of months off to concentrate on the final stages of Elbow’s next record. Murphy is a bit too good actually, I’ve heard him before and he knows his onions. I obviously have to watch my back, but he’s nowhere near as good looking as me so I’ll win on that front.”

Murphy has presented one-off shows on 6 Music, including The Sound of Cinema and a programme last Christmas featuring his favourite artists and Irish musicians.

He began his acting career after turning down a contract with record label Acid Jazz.

Guy Garvey’s Finest Hour first aired in 2007.

Cillian Murphy on 6 Music will be broadcast on Sundays, 2-4pm, from March 3 until summer 2019, also available on BBC Sounds.

Press Association