Paul Young announced for Bulmers Live at Leopardstown

The Wherever I Lay My Hat singer will take to the stage on July 19. The Waterboys were previously announced as headlining on August 16.

It's the ninth year of Bulmers Live which sees live music acts preceded by horse racing at Leopardstown.

Punters can choose from the Summer Bundle for €33, which includes admission to the racing and concert, Bulmers drink, festival food option and €5 tote bet, or the ‘Pavilion Party’ where you have a table reserved in a premium suite overlooking the racetrack and a three course meal for only €70.