Last year's inaugural All Together Now festival was a roaring success and this year's festival looks set to build on that momentum with a stellar line-up.

Patti Smith, Hot Chip, Father John Misty - All Together Now announces impressive line-up for second year

Names including Patti Smith, Hot Chip, Father John Misty, The Good, The Bad & The Queen, Jon Hopkins and more have been added to the line-up across the bank holiday weekend from August 2 to 4.

Also performing at ATN at Curraghmore Estate, Waterford will be Ólafur Arnalds, Neneh Cherry, Loyle Carner, The Wailers, Lisa Hannigan & Stargaze, Kiasmos, George FitzGerald, Leftfield, Little Green Cars , José González and more.

These come in the wake of previously announced The National and Irish band Fontaines DC, whose only Irish festival this year will be All Together Now.

All Together Now line-up 2019

More acts will be announced in the coming weeks across 16 stages of music, theatre, spoken word, and comedy on the 3000 acre site.

The festival has increased this year to a 20,000 capacity and caters for families and children with a Kids Together.

However, tickets are selling fast. There are only limited general weekend tickets remaining, priced €208.50 and very limited family weekend tickets. There are no day tickets for the festival. General and family campervan passes have sold out and there will be no more put on sale.

The festival is strictly over 21s. Children up to the age of 12 can attend free of charge, accompanied by a parent with a family tickets.

Online Editors