Paolo Nutini announces tour dates in Ireland this summer as he returns to the stage

Paolo Nutini has delighted Irish fans by announcing his return to the stage as part of his upcoming European tour.

The Pencil Full of Lead singer announced two Irish dates as part of his UK and European tour.

The Scottish singer will perform at The Milk Market in Limerick and at the 3Olympia Theatre in Dublin in August.

He will take to the stage in Limerick on August 21 and in Dublin on August 24, 2022.

Last week, Nutini announced that he will be releasing his new album and fourth studio set Last Night In The Bittersweet on July 1 with Atlantic Records after years away from the charts.

The new album is due to be 70 minutes long and will incorporate a range of music genres from classic rock to post punk.

So far, he's released two singles from the upcoming record, Lose It and Through The Echoes.

UK & European Tour 2022. Pre-order the new album ‘Last Night In The Bittersweet’ before 3pm BST 23rd May for early access to tickets. https://t.co/kktJ5djDwR pic.twitter.com/kpgtMkJQWc — Paolo Nutini (@PaoloNutini) May 18, 2022

Many fans took to social media to express their delight, one Twitter user said: “Paolo Nutini making music again is genuinely the best thing to happen this year.”

A second user wrote: “Paolo Nutini is just UNBELIEVABLE the man has literally never made a bad song.”

While another wrote: “Paolo Nutini disappears for 8 years and releases a song like Through The Echoes out of nowhere. Man's a genius.”

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Wednesday, May 25 via Ticketmaster.