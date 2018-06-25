An Irish J1 student managed to blag his way into a Post Malone concert - and got the rapper singing The Auld Triangle at the afterparty.

An Irish J1 student managed to blag his way into a Post Malone concert - and got the rapper singing The Auld Triangle at the afterparty.

'Out of nowhere he just bursts into The Auld Triangle' - Post Malone sings for Irish J1 student

Darragh O'Rourke did not have a ticket to the gig in San Diego on Thursday night but went to the venue with his friend who did.

He found a production wristband and he and his friend ended up watching the gig from the VIP area before being invited back to the afterparty. Malone's manager introduced the guys to the rapper as Irish.

Speaking to Beat FM about the encounter, Darragh said, "Then, out of nowhere, he just bursts into The Auld Triangle.” Darragh shared a clip of their rendition on Instagram with the caption: "Showed up to a @postmalone concert last night without a ticket...ended up in his dressing room singing The Auld Triangle with the man himself"

Showed up to a @postmalone concert last night without a ticket...ended up in his dressing room singing The Auld Triangle with the man himself 🤷🏼‍♂️🤷🏼‍♂️ A post shared by Darragh O'Rourke (@darragh_o_rourke) on Jun 22, 2018 at 2:43pm PDT The American rapper scored his first UK number one album in May with Beerbongs & Bentleys. It marked the third biggest opening week of streams for an album in the UK of all time at 35,000, behind Ed Sheeran’s Divide and Drake’s More Life, which had 79,000 and 36,000 streams in their first weeks respectively, the Official Charts Company said.

Online Editors