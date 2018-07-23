The Trinity Summer Series of shows kicks off tonight with Grace Jones and concert goers can watch in comfort as organisers are permitting them to bring their own folding chairs.

The Trinity Summer Series of shows kicks off tonight with Grace Jones and concert goers can watch in comfort as organisers are permitting them to bring their own folding chairs.

Only Grace Jones and Bryan Ferry fans can bring folding chairs to Trinity Summer Series shows

MCD are making an exception to general regulations by allowing Jones' fans and those attending Bryan Ferry's show on Friday July 27 to bring folding chairs.

Those attending Il Divo on Tuesday, Rag'n'Bone Man on Wednesday, Gavin James on Satrurday and Imelda May on Sunday 29th will have to stand.

Read more: Hail the fabulous Ms Jones, full of Grace

Other things to bear in mind include the fact that gates open at 7pm for each show and no queuing will be allowed before that time.

The support acts are as follows: Grace Jones - Wyvern Lingo, Il Divo - The Trinity Orchestra, Rag'n'Bone Man - Grace Carter, Bryan Ferry - Ultan Conlon, Gavin James - Little Hours, and Imelda May - Keywest, Paradisia.

All the events are over 18s only and ID will be required and only a passport, driver's licence or Garda age card will be accepted.

The promoter is not licensed to operate transport to and from the Trinity concerts so advise concert goers to plan their transport in advance. There is no parking available in the areas in the immediate vicinity of the venue so city centre car parks are recommended.

An Garda Síochána traffic management plan can be viewed HERE

For reports on traffic, road works and delays etc. on your route, please visit www.theaa.ie/roadwatch

Bear in mind also there will be no cloakrooms or storage facilities and your bag will be searched. No backpacks or larger bags allowed.

Access is via the Trinity college park via Lincoln Gate and Science Gallery Gate. There will be no access via the Front Archway or Nassau Street.

Aside from the folding chairs allowed at ONLY Bryan Ferry and Grace Jones, here is the full list of items you are NOT allowed to bring:

Aerosols/ Air horns

Animals (Other than registered guide or hearing dogs)

Alcohol

Any item which may reasonably be considered for use as a weapon

Audio recorders

Backpacks/ Large bags /Waist packs

Banners with poles or poles of any kind

Bottles

Cans

Cameras with detachable lens or recording equipment

Camping equipment

Chinese or sky lanterns

Cooler boxes or large containers

Crash helmets, or protective headwear, Body-Armor or protective clothing

Deckchairs

Drumsticks

Excessive amounts of batteries, wire, cables or electronical component

Fireworks and Flares

Flagpoles

Garden furniture, Fold up chairs or shooting sticks (excluding shows previously mentioned)

Glass

Glow sticks

Go Pros

Illegal substances/ illegal merchandise of any description

iPads

Large umbrellas

Large chains, Spiked bracelets or wallet chains

Large flags, Placards or posters (Inc Sticks)

Light-Sabres

Lasers/Laser pens or torches

Led headbands, wristbands, Glow sticks or light emitting objects of any kind (except mobile/cell phones)

Liquids – No liquids are permitted other than sealed water less than 500ml I allowed (Caps will be removed)

Nitrous Oxide

Portable laser equipment and pens

Selfie sticks

Smoke canisters

Sound systems

Spray cans

Tridents

Un-Authorized professional film or video equipment

Unofficial tabards or reflective jackets

Foir more info check out www.mcd.ie

Online Editors