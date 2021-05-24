‘One poet to another’ - President Michael D Higgins wishes Bob Dylan happy 80th birthday

President Michael D Higgins has wished American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan a happy birthday as the singer turns 80 today.

Mr Higgins tweeted a statement this morning to celebrate the occasion, congratulating Dylan on his long musical career.

He wrote: “Dear Bob, a chara,

“As one 80 year-old to another, and as one poet to another, I felt that I should share with you my view that the best poem on an 80 year-old is William Wordsworth’s poem ‘Michael’, which deals with the consequences of enclosures in England in the 18th Century, and their making of a working class of men, women and children for the factory system at the cost of intimate rural life. I feel it’s a beautiful work and would love sometime to talk to you about it.

“In 2016, I said of you: ‘Bob Dylan’s linking of the American folk tradition to moral, economic and political challenges has been a significant achievement, and the appeal of his music has been inter-generational. His lyrics, with their rhythms, have linked followers of country, jazz and rock to counter-cultural and politically engaged movements. In doing this, he has narrowed the space between poetic, the musical and the political.’

“My opinion hasn’t changed.

“Keep going. Good luck with everything. Traoslaím leat (I congratulate you).

“Beir bua (May victory be yours).”

One of the most iconic photographs of Mr Higgins was taken at a festival in Slane, in 1984.

Speaking on the Late Late Show for his own birthday earlier this year, Mr Higgins revealed that he had been enjoying the music of Bob Dylan, Carlos Santana, and In Tua Nua when it was taken.

Other artists such as Sinead O’Connor and Ron Sexsmith also congratulated Dylan on reaching 80 years of age. Dylan is one of the most successful artists of all time, having sold 125 million albums around the world.

Back in December of last year, Dylan sold his entire music catalogue to Universal Music, being worth around $300 million.