The Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts has died at the age of 80.

The musician, who marked his 80th birthday in June, had been a member of the rock group since 1963.

A statement from his London publicist Bernard Doherty to the PA news agency said: "It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts. He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family.

"Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also, as a member of The Rolling Stones, one of the greatest drummers of his generation.

"We kindly request that the privacy of his family, band members and close friends is respected at this difficult time.''

The Beatles drummer Ringo Starr paid tribute to Watts on Twitter, along with a photo of the two together.

He wrote: "God bless Charlie Watts, we're going to miss you man, peace and love to the family, Ringo."

Paul McCartney paid tribute to Watts with a video posted on Twitter after it was announced that The Rolling Stones drummer has died aged 80.

The Beatle said: "So sad to hear about Charlie Watts, Stones drummer, dying. He was a lovely guy.

"I knew he was ill, but I didn't know he was this ill, so lots of love to his family, his wife and kids and his extended family, and condolences to the Stones, it'll be a huge blow to them because Charlie was a rock, and a fantastic drummer, steady as a rock.

"Love you Charlie, I've always loved you, beautiful man, and great condolences and sympathies to his family."

Elton John paid tribute to Watts, writing on Twitter: "A very sad day. Charlie Watts was the ultimate drummer. The most stylish of men, and such brilliant company. My deepest condolences to Shirley, Seraphina and Charlotte. And of course, The Rolling Stones.”

Nile Rodgers paid tribute to Watts, writing: "Rest In Power #CharlieWatts RIP. You are a smooth brother. Thanks for all the great music.”

Singer Sheryl Crow said there is a "gaping hole in the universe".

She wrote on Twitter: "A hero is gone. No words. A huge gaping hole in the universe.

"RIP Charlie Watts."

Tom Morello, from punk-rock bands Rage Against The Machine and Audioslave, paid tribute to Watts, writing on Twitter: "Rock n roll would not be rock n roll without the rhythm, the style, the VIBE of this incredible musician. Rest In Peace #CharlieWatts, one of the greatest and most important architects of the music we love.”

Parliament-Funkadelic musician Bootsy Collins also shared a tribute to Watts on Twitter.

He said: "We just lost another Great one, Mr. Charlie Watts! Prayer going out & up for his family & friends," before adding: "Thxs Charlie for ur Gifts to this world. R.I.P. Bootsy baby!!!"

Earlier this month, it was announced that Watts was to miss the band's forthcoming US tour.

A spokesman for him said at the time he was "unlikely to be available for the resumption of the Rolling Stones USA No Filter Tour this fall" as he recovered from an unspecified medical procedure.

The band are due to resume the tour Stateside in September, following its postponement last year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Session and touring musician Steve Jordan was previously announced as Watts' temporary replacement on drums.

Watts said at the time that "For once my timing has been a little off. I am working hard to get fully fit but I have today accepted on the advice of the experts that this will take a while."

A spokesperson said then that Watts' procedure had been "completely successful" but that he needed time to recuperate.

Following the news, Sir Mick Jagger welcomed Jordan, who will join the band when the tour starts in St Louis on September 26, with dates also scheduled for Pittsburgh, Nashville, Minneapolis, Dallas and more.

Alongside frontman Sir Mick and guitarist Keith Richards, Watts was among the longest-standing members of the Stones, which has seen a shifting line-up of musicians including Mick Taylor, Ronnie Wood and Bill Wyman.

In 2004, Watts was treated for throat cancer at London's Royal Marsden Hospital and he was given the all-clear after a four-month battle with the disease, involving six weeks of intensive radiotherapy treatment.

Watts was diagnosed after discovering a lump on the left side of his neck.

Doctors performed a biopsy which confirmed the tumour was malignant and he was diagnosed with throat cancer in June that year.

His spokesman said at the time that Watts' treatment had "not interfered with any tour or recording plans for the group, who have been 'relaxing between work commitments'".

Following his recovery, the band began work on their 22nd studio album, A Bigger Bang.

Watts, who reportedly gave up smoking in the 1980s, said during an interview with Rolling Stone magazine at the time that he felt "very lucky" doctors had caught the cancer early.

The talented musician grew up in Wembley, north London, and as a youngster was listening to music from greats like Duke Ellington and Charlie Parker, and said it was the record Walking Shoes - by saxophonist Gerry Mulligan and drummer Chico Hamilton - that inspired him to want to become a drummer.

As a teenager, he was invited to join Alexis Korner's Blues Incorporated, where he would meet a young Mick Jagger who occasionally sang with the band.

In 1989, alongside the rest of The Rolling Stones he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and in 2006 was voted into the Modern Drummer Hall of Fame by Modern Drummer magazine.

Watts, a lover of cricket, married his girlfriend Shirley - who was a sculpture student at the Royal College of Art - in 1964 and the pair had one daughter, Seraphina.