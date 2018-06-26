The Official Irish Singles Chart is being overhauled to include video streams for the first time.

Official Irish Charts revamped to include video streams from YouTube and more

The Irish Recorded Music Association (IRMA) is partnering with the Official Charts Company and OfficialCharts.com on the revamp which will see streaming and downloading of videos count towards Ireland's official singles countdown.

The chart is unveiled every Friday and the addition of video comes in the wake of Apple Music, Spotify, and Tidal adding video to their services and YouTube has launched their first subscription service in Ireland. The Official Singles Chart will, from July 6, reflect sales of downloads, CD, vinyl, audio streams and video on both premium subscription and ad-funded services.

The addition of video is the most significant of several changes. There will also be more weight given to paid-for streams than free ad-funded streams and there will be a three track cap - no more than the three most popular tracks (based on sales and streams) per artist will feature in the Top 100. This will prevent album tracks from popular artists taking up multiple positions and making it harder for new artists to feature.

Also, according to the OfficialCharts.com, a new streaming ratio will come into play "for tracks which are well past their peak and in steep, prolonged decline." The new ratio "kicks in from the 10th week on the chart if a track has been declining for almost a month. This serves to recognise the distinction between a single’s natural shelf life and the stretched out 'long tail' of streaming as a form of consumption."

IRMA has teamed up with Official Charts Company to rebrand the Irish charts with a new look and fans can check out the online hub www.officialcharts.com/Ireland and @IrishCharts for editorial content including interviews with Irish and international acts, news, and competitions. Users can also access the weekly Irish Singles Chart, Albums Chart and Compilations Chart.

“This is an incredibly exciting moment for the Irish Charts, the addition of video will ensure Ireland is keeping pace with today’s rapidly evolving music landscape," said IRMA Chairman Willie Kavanagh.

"With new major digital services launching, video arriving on audio streaming platforms, and of course, the continued resurgence of vinyl, never before has there been more ways for Irish fans to enjoy their favourite music, whenever and however they want.

"It’s important that all this activity is captured and reflected in the nation’s official singles countdown, making it more insightful and relevant than ever."

Online Editors