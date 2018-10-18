Obie Trice bringing 15th anniversary tour of Cheers album to Ireland

Obie Trice is bringing his debut album Cheers to Ireland next month.

Obie Trice is bringing his debut album Cheers to Ireland next month.

The multi-platinum Detroit rapper is celebrating the 15th anniversary of the album with a tour, featuring Swifty McVay of D12 and support from Creative Crime.

The album was produced by Eminem, Dr Dre and Timbaland and featured artists including Busta Rhymes, Eminem, 50 Cent, Lloyd Banks, Dr. Dre, Nate Dogg, D12, Tony Yayo, and Timbaland.

The album, which featured singles including Got Some Teeth and The Set Up featuring Nate Dogg, has sold almost three million copies to date.

Tickets on sale now for The Venue at 16 Hanover Street, Cork on November 8, Upstairs at JRB's, Kildare on November 9, The Bowery, Dublin on November 10 and Skylite Room, Warrenpoint on November 11. Visit local venues for ticket details.

Here's a reminder of two of those tunes:

Online Editors