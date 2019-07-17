SINÉAD O'CONNOR is to perform her only festival show of the summer at Féile 19.

Nothing compares to the 'Trip to Tipp' for Sinéad O'Connor as she'll perform at Féile 19

Sinead will be performing her own songs and some select hits from the Songbook of Shane MacGowan.

The resurrected music event has undergone yet another re-brand, changing its name from Tipp Classical to Féile 19 (it had been resssurected as Féile Classical in 2018).

Nearly 30 years ago the original Féile became Ireland's first multi-day music festival offering an eclectic line-up of punk, rock and rave.

Feile 19

Music lovers will be making the "Trip to Tipp" from September 20-22 for a line-up channelling the 90s.

Fans will see performers such as Tom Dunne of Something Happens, the Sultans of Ping, Horslips and Therapy? at Semple Stadium, in Thurles.

Feile 19

Other headline acts include The Stunning, EMF, The Frank and Walters, Transvision Vamp, The Fat Lady Sings, Eleanor McEvoy, Picturehouse and Mundy.

The line-up also includes Brian Downey’s Alive & Dangerous plus Eric Bell and guests Andrew Strong & Bronagh Gallager performing songs from Thin Lizzy’s Live & Dangerous.

Attendees will be treated to a very special tribute to Tipperary legend Shane MacGowan.

The ham sandwiches of yore have been upgraded to gourmet offerings curated by celebrity chef Kevin Thornton and there will be parking and accommodation options nearby including glamping and access for campervans.

Speaking about the launch of Féile 19, curator Tom Dunne said, "Féile to everyone means Thurles, Semple Stadium, the early 90’s, mad crowds, great fun and a truly wonderful generation of great Irish bands.

"This year's line-up is better still. You will laugh. You will cry. It is time once again to… get the gang back together! This will be special."

Following the festival itself there will be an array of silent discos, after parties and a 90's Late Night Live Music Trail to keep you occupied. And during the day the party will spill over to the streets of Thurles with street performers and exhibitions.

Culture Night also takes place on Friday September 20 and The Source will present Tipperary on Film, a screening of a selection of shorts, music videos and animation made in Tipp over the past three years.

Organisers said last night the event was close to selling out.

Tickets from €80 for a day ticket plus booking fee to €143 for a weekend ticket plus booking fee: https://tippclassical.eventbrite.com For more info check out www.thetriptotipp.com

