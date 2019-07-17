SINÉAD O'CONNOR is to perform her only festival show of the summer at Féile 19.

Nothing compares to the 'Trip to Tipp' for Sinéad O'Connor

The resurrected music event has undergone yet another re-brand, changing its name from Tipp Classical to Féile 19, nearly 30 years after the original Féile became Ireland's first multi-day music festival.

Music lovers will be making the "Trip to Tipp" from September 20-22 to see performers such as Tom Dunne of Something Happens, the Sultans of Ping, Horslips and Therapy? at Semple Stadium, in Thurles.

Other headline acts include The Stunning, EMF, The Frank and Walters and Transvision Vamp.

Organisers said last night the event was close to selling out.

