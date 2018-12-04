Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds announce Malahide Castle date for next summer

Noel Gallagher 's High Flying Birds will take to the stage at Malahide Castle on June 16 next year.

Guests on the night will be Doves, DMA'S and Blossoms and tickets (€49.90 including booking fee) go on sale on Thursday 6 December at 9am, just in time for Christmas stocking shopping.

The former Oasis star describes the group as, "me and whoever is around at the time of whatever it is that I’m doing, a loose collective kinda thing”

It has been seven years since he kicked off his 'collective' with the album that went double platinum in the UK and sold over 2.5million copies worldwide.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds perform during the We Are Manchester benefit show Noel Gallagher

Chasing Yesterday then released in March 2015 and was the first album to be produced and written by Noel himself, although he admits it wasn't an easy process.

“It was a major pain in the arse, managing sessions from one end of the week to the other proved extremely difficult," he said. "I had all these people looking at me and saying: ‘right, what are we doing today?’ I felt like i was making the whole thing up as I went along.”

Handout photo for Noel Gallagher�s High Flying Birds album Who Built the Moon? (Sour Mash Records).

He turned to legendary DJ and composer David Holmes for the third album, Who Built The Moon?, which was recorded over two years in Belfast and London and released in November last year, becoming their third number one album.

The album was also a record-breaking tenth consecutive chart-topping studio album in the UK for Noel, a feat not achieved by any other artist.

Tickets priced €49.90 including booking fee go on sale at 9am Thursday 6th December.

