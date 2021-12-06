| 5.9°C Dublin

Musicians are being forced to cancel or rebook gigs left, right and centre thanks to a 50pc limit on audiences coming in from Tuesday until at least January 9 as part of Covid measures.

However, there was some good news for gig-goers today with several big shows confirmed for 2022.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have announced a concert for Sunday June 5 in St Anne’s Park in Raheny.

The Oasis founder is supported by Two Door Cinema Club and Confidence Man, with tickets priced from €49.90 going on sale this Friday at 10am.

For later in the year, Mary Black has announced a show for the rebranded 3Olympia Theatre on Friday October 28.

Tickets priced from €36.50 also go on sale this Friday.

And another Irish singing sensation, Gavin James, plays Cork Opera House on April 2 and 3 and Wexford Opera House on April 11.

