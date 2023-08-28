Noel Gallagher dedicates ‘Live Forever’ to Sinead O’Connor at Dublin gig and says Bono ‘gets a lot of flak but I f**king love him’

The former Oasis star performed in front of thousands the Royal Hospital Kilmainham last night and returning for an encore, performed the 90s classic telling the crowd: “This one’s for Sinead”.

Other Oasis hits played on the night included ‘Half the World Away’, ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’ and ‘Little By Little’.

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds take to the stage in Dublin

O’Connor once said that Gallagher asked her to marry him on a night out in Amsterdam in the 1990s.

In an interview with Uncut magazine in 2013, the singer said:

"Actually, Liam’s brother Noel once asked me to marry him, just before he married Meg Mathews. He won’t remember, as he was off his face at a festival in Amsterdam.”

Sinead O'Connor

Meanwhile, in an interview with Shuffle, the former Oasis star recalled stories on the road with Bono, along with a chance meeting with another legend, Bruce Springsteen, when they were both in Ibiza.

“Bruce is an amazing dude and I was lucky enough to meet him a few years ago,” Noel says.

“I had lunch with him and his wife. There were a few of us, we were all out in Ibiza and we randomly bumped into each other and we all ended up spending the afternoon together…and he was an amazing, amazing guy.

“I won’t say I was a huge Bruce Springsteen fan, but I’ve definitely got the utmost respect for him. He was great, just like a kid into music.

“We were sat at this long table, we’d had a few bottles of wine and there’s food everywhere and we took a selfie with each other and he said, ‘Should we ruin Bono’s day?’ And we sent him the selfie.

“And, of course, Bono - you might not know this - has got crippling fear of missing out. And his wife called me and said, ‘When you sent him that photograph he couldn’t handle the fact that you two were in Spain having the time of your life and he wasn’t there.

“Then Bono was asking, ‘What were you talking about? and I said, ‘We were f**king slagging you off!’”

Bruce Springsteen with his wife and Noel

The life Bono has lived is mind-boggling. “Oh, he’s some boy,” Noel agrees. “He’s great. He’s one of my dearest friends. He gets a lot of flak, but I f*cking love him.

“I’ve been on tour with him and do you know what is amazing about U2, when a band gets to that level usually your entire operation is run by Americans. U2’s operation is entirely run by Irish people, all of it. It’s like a mass exodus when they go on tour. It’s like there was a bigger exodus than there was during the Famine.

“There’s f**king hundreds of them. There’s about 300 Irish people on tour, it’s unbelievable.

“I’ll tell you what, I was on tour with them for the best part of a year and I have only just recovered. It was really great fun, they are really great people and I love them dearly.”

Gallagher, who grew up dirt poor on a Manchester council estate, the son of Mayo and Meath parents, has also gone on to enjoy an incredible life thanks to music.

“Oh yeah, and being Irish is a huge part of it,” Noel tells me. “I think it has definitely shaped the way I write songs and the feeling that comes across in my music.

“When we were growing up our window into the music business was Top Of The Pops, and when you get to Top Of The Pops you realise it’s not all that glamorous. There’s a lot of hard work involved and to stay there is even harder work, but I must say I wouldn’t change a single day of it.”

Noel Gallagher

Who inspired him from Top Of The Pops back in the day? “I didn’t realise it at the time, but I’d say the biggest influence from those early days watching Top Of The Pops would have been Slade,” Noel reveals. “Oasis’s sound was not that far away from Slade. I was a big Slade fan.”

They say you’ll never need a psychiatrist when you’re a songwriter. “It’s very, very true. Personally speaking, it gives me an enormous sense of worth and well-being that you can create something from nothing that people will insert into their lives and it will mean something to them.

“I think the greatest thing is that is gives you a sense of purpose and direction which keeps your mind occupied from other shit that you don’t really need to be thinking about.”