'No more fascist bullies' - Van Morrison accuses Government of 'enslaving' people in new Covid protest songs

Musician Van Morrison has accused the government of "enslaving people" in new songs that protest against the coronavirus lockdown.

In the lyrics, he claims scientists are "making up crooked facts" to justify measures that "enslave" the population.

"The new normal, is not normal," he sings. "We were born to be free".

In one of the songs 'No More Lockdown', Northern Ireland singer Sir Van likens the government to "fascist bullies" and accuses them of "overreach" in implementing the lockdown.

“No more fascist bullies, disturbing our peace. No more taking of our freedom. And our God given rights, pretending it’s for our safety, When it’s really to enslave", he sings in the track.

Northern Ireland's health minister Robin Swann has described the new songs as "dangerous".

"I don't know where he gets his facts," said Swann. "I know where the emotions are on this, but I will say that sort of messaging is dangerous."

"I haven't heard the songs but if Van Morrisson has counter-scientific facts that he's prepared to stand over and have that debate with the chief scientific officer and the chief scientific advisor, I think that's how he should do it.

"Our messaging is about saving lives, so if Van wanted to sing about saving lives, that's more in keeping with where we are at this minute," he told the BBC's Nolan programme.

In a statement announcing his new songs, the musician said: "I'm not telling people what to do or think, the government is doing a great job of that already.

"It's about freedom of choice, I believe people should have the right to think for themselves."

Sir Van, who has campaigned for performance venues to open at full capacity again, said he feels strongly that lockdown is in danger of killing live music.

He warned that without a date for reopening fully in 2020, many venues will shut down for good.

Launching a campaign to "save live music" on his website last month, the 75-year-old said socially distanced gigs were not economically viable.

"I call on my fellow singers, musicians, writers, producers, promoters and others in the industry to fight with me on this. Come forward, stand up, fight the pseudo-science and speak up."

