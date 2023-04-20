| 11.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Nick Cave is mad as hell about AI music – should you be too?

Nick Cave and Amy Whitehouse Expand
Writing new songs through AI is now a simple thing to do Expand
Ask ChatGPT to write a song in the style of Beyonce and your wish will be granted sooner than you can imagine. Photo: Getty Images Expand
Nirvana have had their sound mimicked through technology. Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Expand

Close

Nick Cave and Amy Whitehouse

Nick Cave and Amy Whitehouse

Writing new songs through AI is now a simple thing to do

Writing new songs through AI is now a simple thing to do

Ask ChatGPT to write a song in the style of Beyonce and your wish will be granted sooner than you can imagine. Photo: Getty Images

Ask ChatGPT to write a song in the style of Beyonce and your wish will be granted sooner than you can imagine. Photo: Getty Images

Nirvana have had their sound mimicked through technology. Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Nirvana have had their sound mimicked through technology. Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

/

Nick Cave and Amy Whitehouse

Lydia Spencer-Elliott

At the start of 2023, Nick Cave got angry. Angry at artificial intelligence for making a mockery of his career.

Songwriting has long been associated with the inherent ability to be soulful. But now one Google search will throw up endless AI capable of making lyricism universal: Audoir for song lyrics and poetry, Jarvis for banishing writer’s block, and ChatGPT for anything, everything and more. To put it plainly, the 65-year-old singer had had enough of being simulated.

Most Watched

Privacy