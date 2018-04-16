Niall Horan recording performance of songs from Flicker album with RTÉ Concert Orchestra

Niall Horan is recording a performance of some of the songs from his new album with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra.

The 24-year-old multi-platinum selling artist is today recording the session at RTE Radio's Studio 1 and it will be broadcast on RTÉ One next month.

Niall (24) and his band will be joined by 45 members of the orchestra as they perform a selection of songs from his debut solo album Flicker with special arrangements by conductor Gavin Murphy. "I made an album that came from the heart, my heart is in Ireland and I feel that there's no better way than to go on national television and play those songs with a 45-piece orchestra - and the RTÉ Concert Orchestra is one of the best in Europe, if not the world," he said.

The album reached number one in the US and Ireland upon release in October, and peaked at number 3 in the UK. It also earned him Best New Artist at the American Music Awards in November last year. In March he kicked off his Flicker world tour in Killarney ahead of dates at the 3Arena and Belfast.

Speaking about working with Niall, Gavin Murphy said, "All of us at the RTÉ Concert Orchestra are really looking forward to working with Niall and his band. Studio 1 is a very special place for music and we are very excited about playing our arrangements of his great songs. "We had a rehearsal on Friday and there was a bit of magic in the air – and hopefully this will give his fans around the world a chance to hear Niall performing his big hits in a brand new way."

The date of broadcast has yet to be confirmed.

