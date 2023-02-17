Niall Horan credits one X Factor judge with his success – ‘Little did I know what was to come’

Niall Horan has spoken about his audition on The X Factor all those years ago and praised one judge in particular for his success to date.

The former One Direction singer rose to fame as a member of the boy band in 2010.

However, Horan admitted that his audition was “going south” and if it wasn’t for popstar Katy Perry, he “wouldn’t be here today.”

The American singer was a judge on The X Factor when Horan first auditioned, and she cast the final vote to put the Mullingar native through to the next round.

Speaking on the Late Late Show with James Corden in the US, alongside actor Orlando Bloom, Perry’s now partner of seven years, Horan said he was “blown away” by the experience.

Mr Corden said the pair had “quite the connection” in a random turn of events, to which the Pirates of the Caribbean star asked: “Wait is that the moment that really changed your whole thing?”

“My audition was going very south, Orlando,” Horan said.

“And Katy just kept me in the competition because if it wasn’t for her, I definitely wouldn’t be here, and she knows it.

“I had watched the show for so long on TV and Katy was at her peak, we were talking like Teenage Dream, five number ones, from that year alone. So, I was just blown away by that firstly.

“The whole time I’m walking on stage and I’m just thinking like ‘that’s Katy Perry, that’s Simon Cowell’, it looked like a postcard, it didn’t feel like it was real.

“Then I do the audition, Cheryl [Cole] says no, Cowell puts me through, she [Katy] saves me, and it was just mind boggling. Little did I know what was to come afterward but if it wasn’t for Katy, when we see each other still we have an embrace and a thanks and it’s really cool.”

The 29-year-old also performed a short snippet of his new single Heaven, which will arrive today, for the very first time while on the show.

“If you know it sing along, or don’t, if you don’t know it, don’t try,” he laughed.

Mr Corden said the Mullingar native was “a part of the family” as he has appeared on the chat show several times throughout his career to date.

Video of the Day

Horan added: “I just want to say thank you to you, I’m going to get emotional here, I think. I’ve known yourself and Ben for a very long time, the music videos, One Direction stuff.

“I remember the day you moved out here, I lost two friends in London first of all and then you made up the show here with all the team.

“I’ve been on here so many times, you boys changed pop culture forever and you’re two very close friends of mine and I love you.”

The singer announced his third solo album, The Show on social media on Wednesday.

Horan said that he “couldn’t possibly be more happy” to announce that his new record will arrive on June 9 this year.