Niall Horan celebrates album The Show going to number one in Ireland and the UK

The Show by Niall Horan has gone to number one on the Irish and UK albums charts, the Official Charts Company has said.

Former One Direction member Horan said that he “wasn’t expecting” his third album to reach the top spot, which beat new entry to the charts Power To Play by McFly in the UK charts.

In Ireland, second place is occupied by former bandmate Harry Styles’s Harry’s House, whose album The Line is also at number three, on the back of his sellout concert in Slane last week.

Talking about the news, Horan said: “I’ve just received my official number one album award for this week’s UK number one album The Show.

“Thank you so much to everyone who purchased (a copy). This album means so much to me and I’m glad that you love it.

“I really wasn’t expecting this, I really appreciate it. Thank you so much, folks.”

The Show is Horan’s second number one album as a solo artist after his LP Heartbreak Weather topped the charts in 2020.

Horan’s debut album Flicker (2017) peaked at number three.

In 2010, the Mullingar native found fame when he joined boy band One Direction who formed on the TV show The X Factor.

The group released multiple albums before they went into hiatus in 2016, with each member going on to establish themselves as a solo artist.

Former One Direction member Harry Styles has released two number one albums since the group disbanded and his 2022 LP Harry’s House is still in the album charts, currently positioned at number four in the UK.