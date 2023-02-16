Niall Horan announces new album ‘The Show’ – saying ‘it’s good to be back’

Niall Horan has announced his third solo album, The Show.

The former One Direction singer shared the news of his new project on social media on Wednesday.

Horan said that he “couldn’t possibly be more happy” to announce that his new record will arrive on June 9 this year, with a single before then.

The album will follow previous releases, Flicker and Heartbreak Weather, as well as his recently released EP, Hidden Gems.

“This album is a piece of work I’m so proud of and now it’s time to pass it over to you to go and make it your own,” wrote Horan on Instagram under a photo of him looking out of a window with the album’s title on it.

“Thank you so much for being there for me all this time and I can’t wait to share the next couple of years of this new era with you,” he said.

“I’ve missed you all so much. It’s good to be back. Welcome to The Show,” the 29-year-old added.

The Westmeath singer also announced that new single “Heaven” will also be arriving this Friday.

Horan had hinted at new music when he shared a clip of him singing the new track in January.

Alongside the clip Horan had also updated his Heaven Won’t Be the Same website which he has used to tease new music since One Direction went on their Hiatus.

Last week, Horan’s former bandmate, Harry Styles, won four Brit Awards for his solo album work on album Harry’s House.

Earlier in the month, he was also awarded two Grammys for the same album.