Niall Horan announces live show to raise funds for his ‘left behind’ road crew

Superstar Niall Horan will be holding a live show online with proceeds from ticket sales to be donated to his road crew, who have been “left behind” since the beginning of the pandemic.

The one-off show, which will be streamed online, will take place in the Royal Albert Hall on November 7, with tickets on sale from this Friday.

The show will not be available to watch back after it has aired and all profits will be going towards the singer’s staff who accompanied him while touring but are now out of work.

The Mullingar native told the BBC that he was supposed to be on tour with his crew for six months this year, visiting Australia, Asia, Europe and America.

"My stage manager is working on a building site currently," he said.

"A couple of lads are working in Tesco and Sainsbury's.

"If there's no touring, they don't have a job. They've been left behind."

Unfortunately for the crew, it's unlikely they will find work again soon, he added.

"If you can't get six people around a table in a pub, how are you going to get 20,000 people into the O2 Arena? That's the way I've been thinking about it. And that's why I wanted to do this [fundraiser] now and not leave it any longer."

The megastar said that his touring crew were not as "lucky" as him.

"I'm obviously one of the lucky ones, but not everyone is as lucky as me," he said.

"I'm a 27-year-old dude, I live with one person, my cousin, in the middle of London. I'm fit and I'm healthy.”

He said that the road crew have been "completely forgotten by the government".

"And actually their way of dealing with it is to say, 'You need to get another job,' which is madness for me."

The star said that the “least” he could do was “stick a gig on”.

"Our crew members are the ones that have basically been forgotten about. Furlough doesn't touch them - and they are the ones who have mortgages and families and homes and lives to pay for [but] they haven't got any funds to do so."

"I felt it was absolutely the least I could do, was stick a gig on," he says. "And I urge all the other artists, including friends of mine, to do the same."

He hopes to sell 60,000 to 70,000 tickets for the show, which will raise enough to "pay all of my crew".

Leftover proceeds from the show will be donated to the charity #WeNeedCrew, which was set up by a former production assistant for One Direction.

Online Editors