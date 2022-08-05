Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi delight Dublin crowd with busking session on Grafton Street

Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi are currently delighting Friday evening crowds in Dublin city centre with an impromptu busking session on Grafton Street.

The former One Direction singer and the Scottish singing prodigy belted out several tunes including Horan’s radio hit Slow Hands and Coldplay’s Yellow.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Some fans who missed out were inconsolable, however.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

The outdoor gig also slowed down public transport somewhat.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Capaldi and Horan were spotted earlier in the day in the city centre and at the Guinness Storehouse where they posed for photos with fans.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference



