Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi delight Dublin crowd with busking session on Grafton Street

Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi are currently delighting Friday evening crowds in Dublin city centre with an impromptu busking session on Grafton Street.

The former One Direction singer and the Scottish singing prodigy belted out several tunes including Horan’s radio hit Slow Hands and Coldplay’s Yellow.

Some fans who missed out were inconsolable, however.

The outdoor gig also slowed down public transport somewhat.

Capaldi and Horan were spotted earlier in the day in the city centre and at the Guinness Storehouse where they posed for photos with fans.


