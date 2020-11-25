New song by Sinéad O’Connor to feature in Wild Mountain Thyme

A new song by Sinéad O’Connor will feature in the much-anticipated Wild Mountain Thyme that was filmed in Co Mayo.

Taking to Twitter, the director of the flick John Patrick Shanley announced the news, saying he has always been a “big admirer” of the Irish singer.

He said: “I have been thrilled by a turn of events which is that Amelia Warner and I wrote a song for Wild Mountain Thyme that Sinead O'Connor decided to record.

“It’s in the final credit roll of the film and it’s quite beautiful.

“So, I didn’t see that coming but I’ve always been a big admirer of Sinead, it’s really nice to have her lend her voice to the effort that we made with Wild Mountain Thyme.”

The original song is titled I’ll Be Singing and will play at the very end of the movie when the credits start to roll.

The film is based on the director's play called Outside Mullingar which was on Broadway in 2014. He said it relates to his experience while growing up in the Irish Midlands.

Mr Shanley wrote Moonstruck (starring Cher) which won an Oscar in 1988.

The movie, which features A-list celebrities such as Emily Blunt, Jamie Dornan and Christopher Walken, received much criticism from Irish people after the trailer was released.

Viewers weren’t impressed with the actors' Irish accents, saying it fed into the “iddly-idle leprechaun voice” often seen in Hollywood.

Others thought the celebrities deserve a break and that the country should be happy such a huge film was shot on the Emerald Isle.

Many people took to Twitter to share their views on the trailer, with one writing: “I saw the trailer for Wild Mountain Thyme, and I have never been so baffled by a movie trailer in my life. Is it a comedy? It is set in 1960 or 2020? Am I supposed to root for Jamie Dornan and Jon Hamm's character? Why is Emily Blunt's accent so baffling?”

While another said: “It takes a huge amount of bravery to attempt a country Irish accent but sure I’ll watch it for the craic (and Jamie Dornan) anyway.”

It’s no doubt that the locals of Crossmolina, Co Mayo, where much of the film was shot are extremely excited about its release.

Previously speaking to the Irish Independent, Eamon Moore, who runs The Thatch Inn, where Emily Blunt was famously pictured pulling her first pint of Guinness, said the critics have got it wrong.

“We can talk about the accents but the simple fact is the audience that film is geared towards isn’t Mayo or even Irish people.

“It’s targeted at America or Europe or Asia – where Jamie Dornan is absolutely massive.

“And if you could have Emily Blunt and Jamie Dornan to do the same as John Wayne and O’Hara did for Cong, then we are on a winner. We have a hotel, restaurants, pubs and cafes and when tourists do come, we have all the facilities for them.”

He added that if people visit because of the film that he and the locals will even “learn how to speak with that sort of an accent.”

