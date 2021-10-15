New Adele song: Fans react to ‘emotional’ new video for Easy On Me

Fans have been reacting after Adele last night shared the new video for her song Easy On Me.

The video for Easy On Me was filmed last month in Quebec and sees Adele once again collaborating with Cannes Grand Prix winning director Xavier Dolan.

Speaking about reuniting with Adele, Dolan said: “I was honestly hoping for this to happen. For me, there’s nothing stronger than artists reconnecting after years apart. I’ve changed. Adele’s changed.

“And this is an opportunity to celebrate how we’ve both evolved, and how we’ve also both remained faithful to our dearest themes. It’s all the same, but different.”

The video begins in the same house the pair used to shoot the video for Adele’s 2015 single “Hello”.

Shortly before the video went live on YouTube, over 160,000 fans had already tuned in to listen to the premiere. Since its release, fans have been reacting to the video on social media.

One said the video was “phenomenal” while a second added “it’s just incredible.” A third user described it as “an emotional thunderstorm” while another added: “The sense of emotional growth that came from that song and that video was so overwhelmingly beautiful. My God.”

Speaking about her journey to the new album on Instagram earlier this week, Adele said: “I was certainly nowhere near where I’d hope to be when I first started it nearly three years ago. Quite the opposite actually.”

“I’ve learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way. I’ve shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones. And so, I’m finally ready to put this album out.” The singer goes on to describe 30 as her “ride or die” during the “most turbulent” time of her life. She also calls it her “friend who came over with a bottle of wine and a takeaway” to cheer her up.

Also in the statement, Adele says the album “checked in [on her]” because she’d “become so consumed” by “grief”.

She concluded by saying that “home is where the heart is”.

Adele expanded further to Vogue recently, saying: “It’s sensitive for me, this record, just in how much I love it. I always say that “21” doesn’t belong to me anymore. Everyone else took it in their hearts so much. I’m not letting go of this one. This is my album. I want to share myself with everyone, but I don’t think I’ll ever let this one go.”

One Twitter user reacted that Adele had “made history sitting in a chair”, in reference to key scenes in the song’s accompanying music video and her video for Rolling In The Deep.

Fan account Adele Pictures posted that, for them at least, “the darkness is finally gone”.

One moment in the video which received a lot of attention was its sudden transition from black and white to colour, with one fan noting that the moment was “what I’m living for”.

Meanwhile, MTV weighed in to claim that all it knows are three emotions: “happiness, sadness, and Easy On Me.

Adele’s fans were quick to pick up the visual references to her Hello video.

As well as certain technological advances between the videos, with one fan saying that it was nice to see the singer had “upgraded her flip phone”.

In interviews with fashion magazine Vogue, Adele, who has named her albums after milestone ages in her life, said she had written 30 to explain her divorce to her young son, Angelo. Adele split from charity executive Simon Konecki in 2019.

