‘My nerves are shot’: Brooke Scullion from Derry to represent Ireland at Eurovision in Turin

Brooke Scullion wins The Late Late Show Eurosong Special and will go on to represent Ireland at The Eurovision Song Contest in Turin. Picture: Andres Poveda

Brooke Scullion has been named as the winner of the Late Late Show Eurosong 2022 Special and will now go on to represent Ireland at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

For the first time in several years, the winner was decided by a combination of votes awarded by the members of the public, an international jury and a studio jury.

The Derry singer (20) said her nerves were shot after being named the winner, as she claimed the prize by the finest of margins.

Ms Scullion co-wrote her winning song That’s Rich with Karl Zine and Izzy Warner.

This year’s contest takes place in Turin, Italy, in May and Ireland have been drawn to perform in the second semi-final.

Another Derry woman, Dana, won the contest for Ireland in Amsterdam in 1970 with All Kinds Of Everything.

Panti Bliss, who announced the results of the public vote on Friday night, said Ms Scullion will make an excellent Irish representative in Turin.

“It’s very exciting and I think she’s going to make a great representative. I think the song is very now. I think it’s modern. She’s young, she’s fun, she’s buzzy and she’s gas craic and that goes a long way.”

Expand Close Eurovision hopeful Brooke Scullion performs during The Late Late Show Eurovision Special. Picture: Andres Poveda / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Eurovision hopeful Brooke Scullion performs during The Late Late Show Eurovision Special. Picture: Andres Poveda

The other contestants on the night were Patrick O'Sullivan, Janet Grogan, Brendan Murray, Miles Graham and Rachel Goode.

Video of the Day

Brooke said: "My nerves are shot, I'm buzzing, I can't wait to perform again.”

RTÉ DJ Bláthnaid Treacy said she was amazing.

"The way you command the stage is incredible. You’re so fun and enjoyable. You invite the audience in. You’re so young and you’ve got this infectious personality,” she said.

“Your voice is incredible, and the song is so much fun as well. You really are a worthy winner.”