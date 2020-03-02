Musician stunned as guitar gift from Beatle valued at €465,000

The guitar once owned by John Lennon and George Harrison was valued at £400,000 on the Antiques Roadshow. Photo: BBC/PA Wire

A former session musician was stunned to see the guitar given to him by George Harrison valued at £400,000 on the BBC's 'Antiques Roadshow'.

The man, identified only as Ray on last night's show, said the Beatle gave the fretless guitar to him after he played it at the end of a session, telling him that he played it better.

He used to do recording sessions for Handmade Films, the film production company co-founded by Harrison.

He explained: "It's a strange old thing to play - I played a few notes and he said, 'Yeah, you're definitely getting more out of it than I am, it's doing better for you, why don't you have it?'"

Expert Jon Baddeley said: "I think in 25 years it's by far the most expensive thing I've ever seen."

Ray said he was amazed at the value of the guitar, which he still plays regularly. "I never really thought about value, as George being a mate and all that," he added.

"I don't know what to say actually, I'm really taken aback by it. I didn't realise it was worth that much money. It's lucky I don't keep it in the house."

Ray also has a photograph taken in the 1970s of Harrison and his extensive guitar collection at the time, which included the fretless guitar.

Baddeley said the photo was the "icing on the cake", as it showed the instrument once belonged to the Beatle, and valued the guitar at up to £400,000 (€465,000).

Irish Independent