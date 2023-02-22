| 5.9°C Dublin

Close

Musician represents himself in court as he sues U2 claiming he wrote song on 2004 album

Bono and Adam Clayton of U2. Photo: Reuters Expand

Close

Bono and Adam Clayton of U2. Photo: Reuters

Bono and Adam Clayton of U2. Photo: Reuters

Bono and Adam Clayton of U2. Photo: Reuters

Tim Healy

A preliminary issue in a High Court action brought by a musician who is seeking damages from U2 over what he claims is the band’s unlawful use of a song he wrote has been listed for hearing next month.

Dublin musician Maurice Kiely claims that he wrote the song entitled A Man and A Woman which is included on U2's 2004 album How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb.

Most Watched

Privacy