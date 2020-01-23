IRISH ACTOR Cillian Murphy opened up about the pressure that the Leaving Cert had on him and admitted that he used music as an escape.

'Music helped me escape the stress of the Leaving Cert' - Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy opens up about school pressures

The Peaky Blinders star today launched an initiative which aims to teach secondary school children about empathy in conjunction with NUI Galway.

He explained that he used music as a breakaway from the intensity of his Leaving Cert exams.

“I played music in school and it was a sort of a relief from the pressure that I felt, particularly for the Leaving Cert, I didn’t react very well to the pressure,” he said.

UNESCO Chair Professor Pat Dolan and actor Cillian Murphy today launched a new initiative to introduce Empathy education for secondary school students in Ireland. Picture Jason Clarke

“Bear in mind, both my mother and father are retired teachers, my grandfather is a retired headmaster all my aunts and uncles are teachers.”

He recalled how he used to gather his friends and “make music” during lunch.

“It was a real release for me but it wasn’t necessarily part of the curriculum, I had to find the time during lunchtime to go to the band room and just for half an hour with my pals just make some music.”

He was speaking at the launch of a new education initiative in 25 secondary schools across the country which will teach over 2,000 kids about the importance of empathy and how to develop it as a skill.

Mr Murphy is a patron for the UNESCO Child and Family Research Centre at NUIG, which completed research for the initiative.

The research found that the programme pilot, which took place in 2017 and 2018, had a positive impact on students’ personal development.

The actor added that empathy is an invaluable tool for him in his acting work.

“You can’t really be an actor without employing empathy as a very important tool in your arsenal,” he said.

“In supporting this education programme which we are launching today, my hope is that it will help young people see that everyone has a different story and that everyone’s story is valuable.”

Speaking at the event, UNESCO CHair Professor Pat Dolan said that the teaching of empathy is as crucial as learning maths.

“It’s as important as learning maths, believe it or not,” he told the press conference.

“I want to see this be made available to everybody.”

Students from the CBS secondary school in Monkstown in Dublin who had taken part in the initiative facilitated by their teacher Hugh Fitzmaurice.

“I didn’t hear of the word ‘empathy’ before,” said sixth-year student Seamus Flannery.

“We go to a boys’ school and there can be a lot of anti-social and bullying behaviour and a lot of us are mean to people.”

He explained that the empathy classes helped students to understand each other and consider the feelings of others.

“But during the empathy classes, there’s no judging around the room.

“And empathy is shown in the locker room and during lunchtime,” he added.

Online Editors