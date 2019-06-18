Music fans tickled P!nk as RDS is turned into 'Funhouse'

Music fans were tickled P!nk last night as their American idol jetted into Dublin and transformed the RDS into one giant Funhouse.

Music fans were tickled P!nk last night as their American idol jetted into Dublin and transformed the RDS into one giant Funhouse.

For once, the weather decided to behave itself and spare attendees from the dreary downpours that have plagued some of the outdoor gigs this summer.

Some 35,000 excited fans began making their way to the southside venue from early on, with doors opening to a sun-drenched RDS from 5pm.

It was pink bunny ears and Prosecco at the ready as the excited attendees thronged the venue to pay homage to the record-breaking star.

Pink on stage at the RDS .

Among them was the Undisputed lightweight boxing champ Katie Taylor, who was celebrating her recent victory with three pals and said she was “very excited” for

P!nk’s concert.

Just the second date in the European leg of her ‘Beautiful Trauma’ tour from the 2017 album of the same name, the 39-year-old superstar kicked off her show in Amsterdam on Sunday night before coming here to perform for Irish fans.

And with any artist who has sold some 1.2m tickets to European dates alone, expectations were obviously high among those who had made the journey to come and see her in action.

Tickets to see her in Dublin, her first time since 2013, were snapped up in just 30 minutes when they went on sale last October.

With no less than eight studio albums to choose from when it comes to picking songs for her two-hour performance, she wasn’t stuck for material when it came to dazzling attendees.

Pink on stage at the RDS .

Huge cheers erupted shortly before 9pm as the tune of ‘Get the Party Started’ tang out around the venue. A dozen pink-clad dancers emerged on stage to a dazzling lights display, accompanied by oversized, rotating pink lamp-posts as the audience played a game of ‘spot-the-megastar’ before she emerged on the big screen down in the pit with the crowd.

Jumping on stage in a glittery black jumpsuit, accompanied by pink-hued fireworks, she quickly went into a rendition of her monster hit ‘Beautiful Trauma’ before ‘Bitter Little Pill.’ The party had indeed started.

“How’s everybody? Thank you guys for coming to play with us and for bringing us back here. I love this play,” she told the crowd.

“Come on, we’re going to have a good night.”

Pink on stage at the RDS .

The Grammy-winning star, whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore, proved she was just as adept at complicated gymnastic routines as she was at singer as she kept the crowds enthralled with her acrobats as she still managed to belt out the hits.

The production moves from cirque-du-soleil style performances from the star to more intimate renditions of her anthemic classics, along with a dizzying array of costume changes - and the crowd roared their approval.

The mum-of-two, who has children Jameson (2) and Willow (8) with her Motorcross husband Carey Hart, would put a person half her age to shame with the impressive contortions she was able to produce.

And she made sure to draw on some of the biggest hits of her 20-year-long career, belting out classics like ‘What About Us’, ‘Funhouse’, ‘Who Knew’ and ‘Just Give Me A Reason.’

Online Editors