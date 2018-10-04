Mumford & Sons are 3Arena bound on sixty date Delta world tour

Mumford & Sons have announced a date at the 3Arena as part of their sixty date Delta world tour.

The tour, in support of their forthcoming fourth album, Delta, kicks off in Dublin on November 16, the day the album launches.

The six month run routes the band up and down the UK followed by a brief stop in the US and Canada ahead of Christmas. In January, they head over to Australia and New Zealand (including the first Gentlemen of the Road show of the campaign in Auckland), before heading back over to the US for a more substantial run of shows, concluding with sixteen dates across Europe.

Over 800,000 tickets go on sale from 9am on Friday October 12 for the tour which is their biggest since they formed a decade ago and will see them performing on a stage that stretches across the middle of the venue.

Support in the UK and the US (2018 dates) comes from Maggie Rogers, and Michael Kiwanuka in support for Australia.

Tickets for Mumford and Sons at 3Arena Dublin on Friday 16th November are priced from €49.50 inclusive and go on sale Friday 12th October at 9am from Ticketmaster

Online Editors