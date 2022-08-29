This year’s MTV VMAs didn’t disappoint. Here are some of the biggest stories from the awards, which took place last night (28 August) in New Jersey.

Taylor Swift announced her new album

During her acceptance speech for Video of the Year at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, Taylor Swift said that her new album Midnights will drop on October 21.

Lizzo called out ‘b******’ in the press

During her acceptance speech for the Video for Good Award, Lizzo called out “the b*tches that got something to say about me in the press”.

Johnny Depp’s Moonman moment

Johnny Depp made a swift surprise appearance as the face of the MTV VMAs’ Moonman trophy. “I just want you guys to know I’m available for birthdays, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes – any old thing you need,” said Depp in the brief clip, which saw his face imposed on top of the Moonman helmet.

Taylor Swift arrives at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, U.S., August 28, 2022. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz Taylor Swift announces new album as she scoops top MTV VMA prizeTaylor Swift announces new album as she scoops top MTV VMA prize (Charles Sykes/AP) The pop megastar took home several awards on the night her video for All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) (Charles Sykes/AP) Harry Styles accepts MTV VMA virtually despite being 'just down the road' (PA) Johnny Depp makes series of virtual appearances at VMAs as MTV 'Moon Man' (PA) The show was opened with a surprise performance from music superstar Fergie, who sang her hit songs Glamourous and First Class with Jack Harlow (Charles Sykes/AP) Minaj received the video vanguard award and performed an explosive medley of her songs as she made her entrance at the ceremony (Charles Sykes/AP) Tate McRae (Doug Peters/PA) Jack Harlow (Doug Peters/PA) Colton Haynes (Doug Peters/PA) Khalid (Doug Peters/PA) Sabrina Carpenter (Doug Peters/PA) Jack Harlow has said he is 'hungry' and 'focused' ahead of the MTV VMAs where he is vying for the top prizes (Doug Peters/PA) LL Cool J will keep the show moving in New Jersey (Doug Peters/PA) Lizzo continued her head-turning ways at the event (Doug Peters/PA) Blackpink were among the stars at the annual ceremony (Doug Peters/PA) Maneskin discussed their influences as including The Stooges and David Bowie after they claimed an early prize (Doug Peters/PA) Snoop Dogg (Doug Peters/PA) Minaj received the video vanguard award and performed an explosive medley of her songs as she made her entrance at the ceremony (Charles Sykes/AP)

Taylor Swift arrives at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, U.S., August 28, 2022. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Taylor Swift rapped along with Nicki Minaj

As her fellow nominee performed “Super Bass”, Swift appeared to know all the words as she rapped along with her fellow nominee.

Anitta made history

Brazilian singer Anitta made history as the first Brazilian to be nominated, perform and win at the long running awards show. The Envolver singer used her speech after winning Best Latin to make a political statement about the criminalisation of funk carioca, also known as favela funk.

Billy Eichner tore into the US Supreme Court

Comedian Billy Eichner tore into the US Supreme Court and Justice Clarence Thomas in particular. Thomas was among those to suggest that the court should revisit precedents on same-sex marriage after overturning the Roe v Wade verdict, limiting abortion access in the country. While introducing a live performance from Panic! At The Disco, Eichner plugged his upcoming gay rom-com, Bros.

“We need to show all the homophobes like Clarence Thomas and all the homophobes on the Supreme Court that we want gay love stories and we support LGBTQ people,” the comedian told the crowd at at New Jersey’s Prudential Stadium.

