Mountjoy Prison blues: Johnny Cash’s legendary jail gig recreated by Dublin prisoners

US Ambassador to Ireland Claire Cronin (centre) and Governor of Mountjoy Prison Eddied Mullins at tonight's concert.

Prisoners in Mountjoy relived one of the iconic moments of rock’n’roll when they helped recreate Johnny Cash’s legendary Folsom Prison gigs.

The US country singer played two concerts for prisoners at Folsom State Prison in California in 1968, which were released as the album Johnny Cash at Folsom Prison, which went to No.1 in the US.

On Friday night, the SOLAS Workplace Wellbeing Choir and Mountjoy Prison’s Inhouse Voices choir - made up of prisoners in Mountjoy - recorded and performed two of Cash’s hit songs in front of a live audience.

The choirs performed two of Cash’s songs – Forty Shades of Green and Folsom Prison Blues – as well as the Brendan Behan’s classic The Auld Triangle, made most famous by Luke Kelly.

All the tracks will be available to stream online shortly.

United States Ambassador to Ireland, Claire D. Cronin spoke at the event about the US Embassy’s commitment to “diversity, equity, and inclusion”.

Ambassador Cronin highlighted how Johnny Cash proved his love of Ireland through the iconic song Forty Shades of Green, and Cash’s empathy for and work on behalf of prisoners and prison reform.

“In the same way that Johnny Cash employed empathy so creatively in his music to make a difference, we must do our utmost to ensure that it is a guiding principle in our decision making. I truly believe that this is the best way to ensure a society that is inclusive, diverse, and equal for all,” she said.

State further education body SOLAS first collaborated with Mountjoy Prison’s In-house Voices choir in 2019 as part of a TEDx event that focused on the transition of prisoners from custody into their communities upon release and the role that further education and training can play in the process.

Since then, there have been further collaborations between both choirs, including the recording of a Christmas charity CD, Jingle Jangle.

“I am delighted that the SOLAS Choir is part of this new collaboration with the US embassy and Mountjoy Prison which will once again highlight the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion across all sections of society,” SOLAS chief executive Andrew Brownlee said.

Speaking at the event, governor of Mountjoy Prison Eddie Mullins, who bears a more than passing resemblance to Cash, said the US musician was more than just a musical icon.

“He was a great American, a man with deep faith and great empathy and compassion for both people in prison and on the margins of society; however like every human being he had his flaws and his personal demons. Although he never served a prison sentence, he had several brushes with the law,” he said.

“Like Johnny, people serving sentences also have their flaws and demons and they can experience a great sense of rejection, isolation and stigma, when attempting to reintegrate back into society. As a society we must all play our part in supporting the successful reintegration of people leaving prison.

“Tonight’s event showcases both the talent and commitment shown by the men in our choir to do both themselves and their families proud.”

All proceeds from the event and will be donated to the charity Concern.