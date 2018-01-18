The mother of the late Dolores O'Riordan has thanked the people of Limerick for their support following the sudden death of the Cranberries frontwoman.

The mother of the late Dolores O'Riordan has thanked the people of Limerick for their support following the sudden death of the Cranberries frontwoman.

Mother of the late Dolores O'Riordan has thanked the people of Limerick for their support

The Irish singer was found dead aged 46 at a hotel in central London on Monday morning.

Speaking to local paper the Limerick Leader her mother, Eileen, said the outpouring of support from the people in their native Limerick has been a "huge source of comfort". Her mother thanked all those who "remembered Dolores this week".

"The people who queued to sign the book of condolence - some of them standing in the rain - it has meant a huge amount to us and has been a great source of comfort,” Eileen and her family told the paper. The singer, from Friarstown, Kilmallock, Co Limerick, who was renowned for her distinctive singing voice, has been remembered across the world as a global music icon.

Police have said her death is not being treated as suspicious and confirmed the case was being passed to a coroner. It is expected an inquest into her death will begin in London on Friday.

Read more: 'She never changed - she was so humble' - Limerick DJ who was approached by Dolores O'Riordan with her first ever demo tape The singer had been in London to record a cover of Zombie with hard rock band Bad Wolves and, hours before her death, had sounded "full of life" in a voicemail, according to her friend and music producer Dan Waite. Her The Cranberries bandmates - Noel Hogan, Fergal Lawler, and Mike Hogan - said they were "devastated" by the news, adding "the world has lost a true artist".

In 2014, O'Riordan split from her husband of 20 years, former Duran Duran tour manager Don Burton.

They have three children together.

Her partner, Ole Koretsky, who played with O'Riordan in alternative rock band D.A.R.K, said this week his "heart is broken and it is beyond repair" in a statement on the group's official website. Additional reporting by Press Association

Online Editors