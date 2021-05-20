Ireland may not have made it to the final hurdle, but there’s still 17 acts vying for their place tomorrow in the second Eurovision Song Contest semi-final.

The next lot of acts will take to the Rotterdam stage on Thursday evening ahead of Saturday’s final.

Leslie Roy waved the flag for Ireland last night but her passionate effort wasn’t enough to make the top 10. While Tuesday was seen as the stronger semi-final among fans, fear not - there’s still plenty of Europop bangers to come tomorrow. And if that’s not enough to make you watch, there’s even a guest appearance from Flo-Rida...

Here are my top five picks for the second Eurovision semi-final:

Iceland: Daði og Gagnamagnið, ‘10 Years’

All eyes are on Iceland to return with another catchy hit, after the success of their song ‘Think About Things’ last year. While it never made it to the Eurovision stage after the cancellation of the event last year, the song went viral and was a huge hit on TikTok. This year’s song is arguably just as catchy, and their global fanbase will surely carry them through to the final.

Bulgaria: VICTORIA, ‘Growing Up Is Getting Old’

No, that’s not Billie Eilish you’re hearing – it's Bulgarian signer VICTORIA, who started her career on X-factor Bulgaria. ‘Growing Up Is Getting Old’ is very similar to something the ‘bad guy’ singer would perform, and it’s well written. It’s easy to see why it’s top of the bookies to place tomorrow night, although I can’t see it being a winner on Saturday.

Serbia: Hurricane, ‘Loco Loco’

When you think of what a Eurovision song typical sounds like, this is it. The female trio are no stranger to the Eurovision stage either. Member Sanja Vučić represented Serbia in 2016, while Ksenija Knežević provided backing vocals for her father Knez on his 2015 Eurovision entry ‘Adio’. This year’s entry isn’t too original, but it’s full of energy, fun costumes and dance moves.

Greece: Stefania, ‘Last Dance’

This won’t be singer Stefania’s last dance on the Eurovision stage anyways, as the 18-year-old is another favourite to make it through to the final on Saturday. Her second rehearsal this week previewed a very technical background with some special effects. The song itself has a catchy dance beat too, and wouldn’t go a miss in a European club.

San Marino: Senhit, ‘Adrenalina’

In a very random Eurovision twist, US rapper Flo Rida is joining Italian singer Senhit on Thursday’s stage to represent San Marino. Confirming the news during BBC Four’s coverage of the first semi-final, she said she is “super, super happy” that Flo Rida is joining her for the competition. The staging and costumes are wacky to say the least, but the celeb appearance might give the country a boost – considering they’ve only placed in the final twice in the last 14 years.

Others to watch:

Switzerland is second favourite in the bookies with their song ‘Tout l'Univers’, an emotive song performed in French. And keep an eye on Moldova, whose song ‘SUGAR’ is bound to have you up dancing.